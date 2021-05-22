  1. Magazine: 22 May 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 654

From magazine issue: 22 May 2021
White to play. Cochrane–Bonnerjee, 1852. Out of eight discovered checks with the knight on e6, Cochrane found the only one which wins the game. Which move did he choose? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 24 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rh2+! wins the queen after 1…Kg5 2 f4+, or 1…Kg4 2 f3+

Last week’s winner Malcolm Friend, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

