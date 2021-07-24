  1. Magazine: 24 July 2021
  Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 663

From magazine issue: 24 July 2021
No. 663
White to play. A variation from Grandelius – Xiong, Fide World Cup, Sochi 2021. With an accurate queen check,White can force an exchange of queens and march the h2-pawn. Which check should White choose? Answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 26 July. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qa8! After 1...Rg7 2 Qh1# or, 2 Qg8# against any other move.

Last week’s winner Bernard T. Golding, Whitley Bay

Luke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

