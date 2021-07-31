  1. Magazine: 31 July 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 664

From magazine issue: 31 July 2021
White to play. Greco–NN, 1620. The centre is a dangerous place for the king. Which move does White play to force mate in two moves? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Tuesday 3 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qf4+ Kd5 (1…Kd3 2 Qg3+ is similar) 2 Qg5+ Qxg5+ 3 Kxg5 Ke6 4 Kg6 Ke7 5 Kg7! and White’s h-pawn soon queens. Not 1 Qe6+ Kc3!

Last week’s winner Mark Holmes, Basford, Nottingham

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

