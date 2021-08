White to play. Abdusattorov–Durarbayli, Sochi 2021. The endgame looks tricky, but White found a way to force a quick mate. What did he play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 16 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh7+ Nxh7 2 Bxh7+ Kh8 3 Rxf8+ Qg8 4 Rxg8 mate

Last week’s winner Gordon Ironside, Wallington, Surrey