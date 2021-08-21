White to play and draw. The conclusion of an endgame study composed by J. Hašek (1951). Black is preparing a queen infiltration via a6. But with the right move, White can ensure that is not fatal. What should White play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 23 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Ra8+ Bxa8 2 Nc8+ Ka6 3 Rb6 mate.

Last week’s winner Andrew Espley, Masham, N. Yorks