  4 September 2021
  Issue: 4 September 2021
  Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

Puzzle no. 669

From magazine issue: 4 September 2021
Puzzle no. 669
White to play. Swiercz–Xiong, Sinquefield Cup 2021. 1 Kxb2 allows a perpetual check. But forcing an exchange of queens would allow the f6-pawn to decide the game in White’s favour. Which move did Swiercz play to bring that about? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1… Qg6+! 2 Qxg6 Rxe1+ 3 Kh2 hxg6 leaves Black an easy win. Not 1…dxe4? 2 Rxh5, nor 1….Rxe4? 2 Ra8+

Last week’s winner Charles Bremridge, Winkleigh, Devon

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

