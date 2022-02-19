Black to play. Shuvalova–Pavlidou, Women’s World Blitz Championship, 2021. White was winning, but has just played 89 g3-g4? No resignation here: Pavlidou seized her opportunity to save the game. What did she play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 21 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rd3+. Then 1…Kc6 2 Nd8# or 1…Kc4 2 Ne5#, or 1…Ke4 2 Nc5#, or 1…Ke6 2 Rd6#.

Last week’s winner Stephen Belding, Rugby, Warwickshire