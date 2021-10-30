  1. Magazine: 30 October 2021
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 30 October 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 677

From magazine issue: 30 October 2021
No. 677
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Turner–Jackson, Hull 4NCL GM Tournament 2021. Which move did James Jackson play to ensure a decisive advance of his passed a-pawn? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 1 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rg8+ Kxg8 2 Qxf7+ Kh8 3 Qg8# (or 3 Qf8#). Not 1 Qxf7+ Kh6 2 Qf4+ Rg5 3 Qh4+ Rh5 which only leads to a draw.

Last week’s winner David Allcock, London SE21

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe