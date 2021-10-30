Black to play. Turner–Jackson, Hull 4NCL GM Tournament 2021. Which move did James Jackson play to ensure a decisive advance of his passed a-pawn? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 1 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rg8+ Kxg8 2 Qxf7+ Kh8 3 Qg8# (or 3 Qf8#). Not 1 Qxf7+ Kh6 2 Qf4+ Rg5 3 Qh4+ Rh5 which only leads to a draw.

Last week’s winner David Allcock, London SE21