White to play. Short-Ye, Sanjin Hotel Cup 2004. A snappy finish from a game in Winning. Which move allowed Short to force a quick checkmate? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 8 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Ne4+ 2 Nxe4 a4 and the a-pawn cannot be stopped.

Last week’s winner David Hutt, Corsham, Wilts