White to play. Trisha Kanyamarala–Roderick Mckay, EJCOA Forest Hall Invitational, 2021. White found a brilliant strike on the kingside, forcing a quick mate. What did she play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 15 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qxh7+! Kxh7 2 Rh3+ Bh4 3 Rxh4+ Kg7 4 Bh6+ Kh7 5 Bf8#

Last week’s winner William Jolliffe, Oxford