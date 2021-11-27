  1. Magazine: 27 November 2021
Luke McShane

White to play. Erigaisi–Liem, Tata Steel Rapid, 2021. Here 1 Rxf6? Qd1+ sees White getting mated on the back rank. The 18-year-old Indian grand-master found a much stronger move. What did he play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 29 November. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Bg5! g1=Q 2 Bd2+ Kb6 3 Be3+ Qxe3 4 Nd5+ wins the queen

Last week’s winner Boris Alperowicz, South Nutfield, Surrey

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

