  1. Magazine: 4 December 2021
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 4 December 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 682

From magazine issue: 4 December 2021
No. 682
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Plat-Esipenko, European Team Championship, 2021. The 19-year-old Russian playing Black found a way to force mate in three moves. What did he play next? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 December. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qb8+! Kg7 2 Qa7+ Kh6 3 Rxf6 Qd1+ 4 Qg1 wins with the extra rook

Last week’s winner Robert Tove, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe