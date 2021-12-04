Black to play. Plat-Esipenko, European Team Championship, 2021. The 19-year-old Russian playing Black found a way to force mate in three moves. What did he play next? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 December. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qb8+! Kg7 2 Qa7+ Kh6 3 Rxf6 Qd1+ 4 Qg1 wins with the extra rook

Last week’s winner Robert Tove, Cambridge, Massachusetts