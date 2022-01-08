White to play. Abdusattorov–Rakhmatullaev, Uzbek Championship 2021. How did White deliver a pretty mate in two moves? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Tuesday 10 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 h8=R! Then 1…h2 2 Ra8 Kg1 3 Ra1#, or 1…Kg1 2 Rxh3 Kf1 3 Rh1# or 1…Kh2 2 Kf2 Kh1 3 Rxh3# But not 1 h8=Q Kg1 2 Qxh3 with stalemate.

Last week’s winner Jonathan Goddard, Southampton