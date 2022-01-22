  1. Magazine: 22 January 2022
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 686

From magazine issue: 22 January 2022
White to play. Gelfand–Karjakin, Tal Memorial Blitz 2008. Gelfand’s pawn is pinned, and moving the king runs into more checks. But here he missed a surprising shot. What should White play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 24 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh6! Bxh6 2 Nf6+ Kh8 3 Rxh7# Or 1…Re7 2 Rxe7 Bxh6 3 Nf6+ Kf8 4 Rc7#

Last week’s winner Peter Keetley, London SW12

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

