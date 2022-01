Black to play. Grandelius–Rapport, Tata Steel Chess 2022. With a bishop resting on a3, the White king can never sit comfortably. Rapport’s next move was a crushing blow. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 31 January. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh5+ Qxh5 2 e8=Q+ Kf6 3 Qxh5 and wins

Last week’s winner Anca Gramaticu, Oadby, Leicestershire