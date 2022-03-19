White to play. Rapport-Rogic, Austria 2010. Black threatens Qa1+ and then Rxf2+, so Rapport must strike at once. Which move did he play? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 21 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Qxc3! Then 2 bxc3 Ba3+ 3 Kb1 Rd1 mate, or 2 Rxc3 Rxg7 and Black should win with the extra bishop.

Last week’s winner Rob Udy, Norwich