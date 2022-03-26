White to play and mate in 2. Composed by Bo Lindgren, Probleemblad 1969. Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 28 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Bh6+! yields a winning attack: Kxh6 2 gxh7+ Kg5 (2…Kg7 3 h8=Q+ Rxf8 4 Nf5+ etc) 3 Qg6+ Kf4 (3…Kh4 4 h8=Q+ Rxh8 5 Nf5+ wins) 4 Qg3+ Ke4 5 Qe3#

Last week’s winner Adam Havercroft, Rayleigh, Essex