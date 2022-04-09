White to play. Duda-Anton Guijarro, Charity

Cup, March 2022. Black’s last move, 21…Qe7-b4 was an unforced error. Which move did White play to exploit it? Email answers toby Monday 11 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rd2! e.g. 1…Bxd2 2 Qa7#, 1…Kc5 2 Qd4#, 1…Kc7 2 Qxa5#, 1…Ka6 2 Rd6#

Last week’s winner Paul Heaton, Theydon Bois, Essex