White to play. A variation from Esipenko-Nakamura, Fide Grand Prix Berlin 2022. Which move would allow White to force a win? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 18 April. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Nxa5+! Qxa5 2 b4 traps the queen. Black chose 1…bxa5 2 Rb3 and resigned a few moves later.

Last week’s winner Russell Sparkes, London SW14