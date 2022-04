White to play and draw. Composed by Jan Timman, 2011. 1 h8=Q Rxd5 wins for Black, so how does White escape? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Tuesday 3 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution: 1...Qxe2+ 2 Kxe2 Bg4 is mate.

Last week’s winner: Joanne Thompson, Derby