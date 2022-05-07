White to play. Reshevsky-Savon, Petropolis 1973. Reshevsky played the awful 1 Qxg6+, and resigned after 1…Bxg6. Many moves win, but which one forces mate in just three moves? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 9 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer picked. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Nf4+! Rxf4 2 h8=B and stalemate follows. Not 1 Ne7+ Bxe7 2 h8=B Bf6! allowing Kf8, or 1 h8=N+ Kh6 and Black wins

Last week’s winner Ilya Iyengar, Amersham, Buckinghamshire