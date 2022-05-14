White to play. Averbakh-Zita, Szczawno-Zdroj 1950. Black has just interposed Rb6-g6, so White needs an accurate finish before e3-e2 mate arrives. What did Averbakh play next? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 16 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 g5+ Kxg5 (1…Bxg5 2 Rh8#) 2 h4+ Kxh4 (2…Kh6 Rh8#) 3 Qf4#

Last week’s winner Tom Kinninmont, London N10