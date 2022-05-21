White to play. Vachier-Lagrave-Caruana, Bucharest 2022. The Bh4 can retreat to g3, f2 or e1. Which one is best, and why? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 23 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 h6+! Kxh6 2 Rxg6+ hxg6 3 Qh3+ followed by Qh4 or Qh8#. Not 1 Rxg6+ hxg6 2 h6+ Kh7!

Last week’s winner Ben Hale, Flimwell, East Sussex