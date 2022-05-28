  1. Magazine: 28 May 2022
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 28 May 2022
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 704

From magazine issue: 28 May 2022
No. 704
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Bacrot-Anand, Bastia Rapid 2001. A spectacular blow from Anand prompted Bacrot to resign. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 30 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Be1! And White won in the end. Not 1 Bg3? Qh3+!! 2 Kxh3 Bf1# or 1 Bf2 Qh3+!! 2 Kxh3 Bf1+ 3 Kg3 Nf5#

Last week’s winner Duncan Sleigh, York

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety