White to play. Giri-Praggnanandhaa, Chessable Masters 2022. A game from the preliminary stages. What did Giri play to induce resignation? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 6 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Qe2! If 2 Rxe2 Rb1+ 3 Bf1 Rxf1 mate

Last week’s winner Ashley Murphy-Elliott, Oakworth, W. Yorks