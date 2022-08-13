White to play. Navara – Batsuren, Chennai Olympiad 2022. In this strange position Czech grandmaster David Navara found an elegant way to conclude the game. Which move did he play next? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by 16 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for delivery.

Last week’s solution 1...Qxg2+ White resigned, as 2 Bxg2 Nxe2+ and 3...Nxc3 leaves Black with a winning advantage.

Last week’s winner Simon Smith, Wetherby