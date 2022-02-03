Now Boris’s press chief quits too

Oh dear. It's been another awful afternoon for Boris Johnson. First, Munira Mirza, the head of his No. 10 policy unit, resigned over Johnson's claims about Sir Keir Starmer's involvement in the Jimmy Savile case. And now, Jack Doyle, his long-suffering director of communications, has just handed in his notice after two torrid months dealing with the fall out of partygate.

Doyle joined No. 10 as the PM's press secretary in 2020 from the Daily Mail and has served as comms chief since taking over from James Slack in April 2021. He leaves the role after a mere 10 months in post, having told friends he always planned to leave after two years. In December he was reported to have attended one of the alleged lockdown-breaking parties now under investigation by the Met police, where he reportedly handed out awards for Downing Street staff.

Tonight he is reportedly stressing that his departure is not linked to that of Munira Mirza. According to Jason Groves, Doyle's onetime Mail colleague, the outgoing comms chief told staff tonight that:

“ It was always my intention to do two years. Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication. I wish you all the best for the future.

What now for Boris Johnson? A No. 10 spokesman (not, er, Doyle) has now confirmed the news, saying that:

“ Jack Doyle has left government. He has made a huge contribution and the Prime Minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done.

To lose one adviser might be regarded as misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.