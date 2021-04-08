Now Pidcock’s partner is purged by Labour

Corbynista Laura Pidcock has always had something of the reverse Midas touch when it comes to politics, managing to lose both her council seat in 2017 and then her safe parliamentary constituency in 2019. Now it seems Pidcock's run of form has even extended to her long time partner Daniel Kebede who works for the National Education Union.

I have been removed from Labour Party membership apparently, even though I resigned in writing nearly six months ago (this was accepted nationally and locally), for this tweet. I was even sent the screenshot...Odd way to go on with people who aren't members.... https://t.co/ZPc0yCl4H2 April 7, 2021

Kebede took to Twitter last night to complain he has now been 'removed' from his party's membership for voicing support for the Northern Independence Party's candidate in the Hartlepool by election, writing: 'What can I say? If you're in Hartlepool, #VoteForThelma Reject the Westminster establishment.' Kebede though is maintaining a 'you can't fire me, I quit' defence and says he resigned last year but the party had clearly not got the memo.

How times change. Less than two years ago it was Alastair Campbell being kicked out of Labour for voting Lib Dem in the last Euro elections but now the boot is definitely on the other foot. Despite rumours of a Pidcock comeback in the Hartlepool by election, the onetime deputy leadership contender is now having to spend her time as the national secretary of the People's Assembly and leftwing think tank CLASS.

To think, she was the future once...