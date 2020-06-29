Online gin tasting with The Whisky Exchange

Join us on Friday 17 July for a very special online gin tasting introduced by Spectator drinks editor Jonathan Ray and hosted by Dawn Davies MW, head buyer for The Whisky Exchange.

Readers who buy The Whisky Exchange’s ‘Gintastic Gin Tasting Set’ for £44.90, before 6 July will be sent instructions on how to join the exclusive tasting via Zoom. The set comprises five samples of top class gins along with a tasting glass.The so-called ginaissance shows no sign of stopping and Dawn, a famously erudite and witty guide, will tell us everything we need to know about England’s own spirit. We’ll explore five very different examples, learning about gin’s history, its distillation process and the joys to be had in drinking it neat, with tonic or in a cocktail.£44.90 to include access to the online tasting, five 30ml samples of gin, a tasting glass and delivery.