Our partners in the Spectator Wine Club are continuing to deliver

Dear wine lover,
These are strange times indeed and never has that first glass of wine in the evening been more welcome. I would be failing in my duty, therefore, if I didn’t write to remind you that all our partners in the Spectator Wine Club – namely Corney & Barrow, FromVineyardsDirect, Honest Grapes, Mr Wheeler, Private Cellar and Yapp Bros – are continuing to deliver their excellent wines across the country. They would only be too happy to deliver to you, direct to your doorstep or to a nominated safe place if you’re self-isolating.
Our partners are hand-picked, independent merchants with centuries of expertise between them and they stock fascinating and gratifying wines that you simply won’t find anywhere else, especially in these dark days. They would be delighted to hear from you and in many cases are still able to offer next day delivery. Their contact details are below.
And do look out for the next offers from the Spectator Wine Club. This coming weekend (4 April) we have a bumper ‘staples for the wine rack’ offer courtesy of FromVineyardsDirect, including a fine selection of mature claret and a superb grower champagne. The following weekend (11 April), we have a truly tasty offer of six fine Italian wines from Honest Grapes.
In the meantime, stay well and stay well-stocked.
Jonathan Ray
Spectator Drinks Editor
