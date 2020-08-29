Paradise Lost in four lines

In Competition No. 3163 you were invited to submit well-known poems encapsulated in four lines.

Now that the internet has all but destroyed our attention spans, who has the mental wherewithal to plough through Paradise Lost or The Faerie Queene?

Well, thanks to the cracking four-liners below, you don’t have to. Props to David Harris, who boiled all of Shakespeare’s sonnets down to a single quatrain, and to -Philip Roe’s impressively pithy two-line version of that charmer Marvell’s ‘To His Coy Mistress’: ‘We’ll soon be dead/ So come to bed’. Honourable mentions go to unlucky runners--up Martin Brinkworth, Richard Woods, Neil Crockford, Bill Morris, Brian Miller, Penelope Mackie, and Richard Spencer. The winners are rewarded with £8 each.

“ It’s distressing me, Dad,

“ Train stopped.

“ Satan found himself in hell —

“ foreplay

“ Play cricket with a schoolboy heart

“ Here scenes of Attic life are set,

“ It’s autumn, all fruitful and oozing,

“ All gods die inescapably

“ A blackbird sang us on a trail

“ A lover, a ‘great’ one — or so he insists,

“ We drink life’s wine but die we must.

“ Some medievals took a trip to Kent.

“ We love the British soldier, and dispatches that comprise

“ Am I hesitant? Well, no.

“ On a pedestal huge and Ionic

“ Observe, from China to Peru,

“ Our blood is mingled in the flea,

“ Twelve bookes, twelve morall vertues, fashioning

No. 3166: privates on parade

Philadelphia’s annual naked cycle ride has been cancelled because of Covid-19. You are invited to supply a poem either celebrating or lamenting this turn of events. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 9 September. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the moment.