Parliament hit by food shortages

What with an energy crisis, a fuel crisis and a food crisis, you would think MPs have enough on their plates. But word reaches Mr S that our long-suffering elected representatives have now been hit by a shortage of crucial goods as the supply chain chaos resonates in the halls of Westminster.

Ministers used to working late on the parliamentary estate – burning the midnight oil on a diet of KitKats and Mini Cheddars – will have been horrified to discover that their favourite snacks are currently denied to them, as they work to tackle Britain's various crises. For this week signs appeared on Parliament's vending machines, informing staffers that:

“ Due to a continuing issue with our supplier vending machines across the parliamentary estate are out of operation. There is one snack vending machine operational on the first floor in Portcullis House. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

Steerpike understands that Commons bosses are putting in 'Herculean' efforts to tackle the shortage – an army marches on its stomach after all. For as one parliamentary source noted to Mr S: 'It means it's quite a walk to get much needed snacks... especially for the poor old boys in the Lords!'

Let's hope the supply shortages don't affect Parliament, or the country, for too much longer.