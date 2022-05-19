Partygate fines: The five stages of grief

So, the verdict is in: Boris only broke the law once during lockdown. Like it or not, today’s findings by the Metropolitan police will no doubt be received with delight by those in No. 10, relieved that the PM looks to have got away with it once again. Even if there are nerves over the imminent publication of Sue Gray's report.

As with any victory in life, there are undoubtedly winners and losers. Having applauded the force for beginning their investigation in January, there are figures in Westminster who may take a different view of the findings of the Met – with any warm sentiments for London’s finest have suddenly evaporated.

Below are the five stages of grief over the partygate findings:The first stage of grief is, of course, denial. And few exhibited that refusal to accept reality better than Guardian columnist Owen Jones who furiously hopped on to Twitter to opine that ‘This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, given the other parties Boris Johnson attended were clearly way worse than the birthday cake incident. This stinks and – as ever – so does the Metropolitan Police!’Perhaps the most popular reaction to today’s announcement was anger. This was demonstrated by a number of the Twitterati, including i columnist Ian Dunt who labelled the decision ‘strikingly insane’ and added ‘the Met is such a joke!’ Dan Hodges of the Mail on Sunday meanwhile issued more than two dozen tweets which variously declared the findings an ‘utter farce’ ‘genuinely scandalous’ and that the ‘Met could not have handled this process in a more cack-handed and shambolic manner.’ Pithier still was the response of former England right back and perpetual Boris basher Gary Neville who simply proclaimed ‘Crooks!’Some sought to sarcastically rationalise the Met’s response. Adam Bienkov of Byline Times declared ‘So the Metropolitan Police appears to have concluded that Boris Johnson somehow legally attended what they otherwise judged to be illegal gatherings, and that while he didn't break the law for attending those illegal events, other more junior officials did.

Depression

Was it just Steerpike’s imagination or was there more than a trace of disappointment from some of the journalists who broke some of the partygate scoops? ITV’s Paul Brand wrote that some staff ‘may feel the Met’s investigation has not been totally fair’ and asked ‘have more senior figures been able to buy their way out of fines with expensive barristers?’ The Mirror’s Pippa Crerar meanwhile wrote that ‘83 people in No. 10 did get fined… now feels as good a time as any to remind them my DMs [direct messages] are open.’

Perhaps mindful of his own Beergate difficulties, Sir Keir Starmer looked keen to move the story on when he appeared on Sky earlier today. He claimed the fines reflect ‘a culture and the prime minister sets the culture’ but didn’t criticise the Met like some of his disposition. An admirable decision – will his colleagues follow suit?