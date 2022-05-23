Partygate pictures are finally released

As Westminster waits for Sue Gray to release her report, ITV has got there first. The broadcaster released images this afternoon of one of the Downing Street parties during lockdown – specifically the 13 November 2020 leaving drinks for Lee Cain, Boris Johnson's former director of communications.

Bottles of alcohol and party food are pictured on the table in front of the Prime Minister, with eight people pictured standing closely together, as well as the photographer. In several of the photographs, Boris Johnson appears to be making a speech and raising a toast, with half a glass of fizz in his hands.

On a chair sits his red box, and on the table next to him are two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin. Steerpike was also amused to spot, beneath the debris, a copy of the 12 November 'Macron Alone' issue of The Spectator. At least all of No. 10's pandemic choices weren't so bad.The leak comes just eight hours after the Prime Minister's aide turned nemesis Dominic Cummings tweeted that 'Deep state at war means photos will land within 24-48 hours.' Talk about superforecasting...

It's worth remembering what Johnson said in the House of Commons in December 2021 when specifically asked about this gathering. Catherine West: 'Mr Speaker, will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on the 13th of November?' Boris Johnson: 'Mr Speaker, no. But I’m sure that, whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.'

How exactly will he explain this one to the Privileges Committee when asked if he lied to parliament?