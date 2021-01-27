Isabel Hardman
PMQs: Starmer’s opposition is strangely muted
Boris Johnson had a very difficult backdrop to today's Prime Minister's Questions, having marked 100,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic last night. But, strangely, he didn't have a particularly difficult session in the Commons.
He repeatedly talked about the success of the vaccination programme, telling MPs that 6.9 million people had received their first dose, and demanding that Starmer apologises for querying the £670,000 PR spend by the Vaccines Taskforce chief Kate Bingham. Johnson explained that this money was for testing public perceptions on getting vaccinated, and said he couldn't think of a better way of spending it.
Johnson has a fair point here: the decision on borders was taken yesterday, with an announcement taking place earlier this afternoon, around an hour after the conclusion of PMQs. So it seems rather late in the day for the Labour leader to be talking about it as though it's a new idea. Starmer also demanded that ministers use the February half term to vaccinate teachers, which allowed Johnson to ridicule his position on whether schools are safe.
Labour's questions about why the death toll is so high and whether there are lessons to be learnt now, while the pandemic is still raging, is an important one. But the strangely muted, oddly slow way the opposition is responding to developments makes these questions considerably less difficult for Johnson to answer. And that contributes to the chance of the government making more mistakes in the coming months.