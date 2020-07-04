Poems about picnics

In Competition No. 3155 you were invited to supply a poem entitled ‘The Picnic’.

This challenge was prompted by a tweet from picnic-hater @edcumming inviting people to nominate their single worst picnic item. Suggestions included stale warm dry carrot batons, hummus with a skin, supermarket Scotch eggs and gin in a tin that’s been slowly boiled by the sun. So as we face a summer of outdoor socialising, should we all just face the fact that picnics are much nicer in the imagining?

There are clearly fans out there, judging by the entry, which was large and tremendous. The winners, especially tricky to choose this week, take £25 each.

“ Oh look! Another glossy supplement

“ We spread our blankets on a lawn

“ Do you remember the day, Alana?

“ Birthday picnic, fête champêtre!

“ We had the most glorious day for the spectacle

“ We spread the blanket and arranged the goodies,

No. 3158: watching the detective

You are invited to supply an extract describing a well-known fictional detective who finds themselves catapulted into an unfamiliar milieu. Please email up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 15 July.