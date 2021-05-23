Politics or neglect? Why the UK came last at Eurovision

Yet again, Britain’s Eurovision entry has come last getting nul points from tout le monde. Yet again, politics is being blamed – but wrongly. The UK was simply outsung and outclassed by smaller countries who made more effort. Eurovision has always been a collision between politics, music and culture. Winners game that system, coming up with an act that crosses dozens of linguistic and national boundaries. It’s tricky. But Britain stopped trying some time ago. The BBC chooses our entry and doesn’t bother with a contest, or the live television voter-drawn trials. So every year, Britain sends some unprepared soul to perish on the world stage.

This year, the BBC sent in last year’s entry again (most other countries went to the trouble of refreshing). It was James Newman, a charismatic and talented songwriter, who has little experience performing. He was good. But being good is not enough for Eurovision, now the world’s most-watched cultural event with a voting audience of drunken millions. To wow this multinational, multilingual multicultural crowd takes imagination – and effort that the BBC was just not prepared to put in.

It wasn’t Newman’s fault, he was hopelessly under-equipped with underwhelming choreography and a dismal set. Even Bulgaria’s set was in a different league to ours. Iceland has a smaller population than Clapham and its entry managed a well-deserved top five.

The BBC pays so much money to Eurovision that the UK entry goes straight to the final: most others have to go through semi-finals. But this competition-dodging ultimately leaves the UK act unprepared. The bottom three last night – Spain, Germany and UK – are all members of the ‘big five’ who skip the semis. None of their entries this year would have got through, and this is why they stuck out at the bottom of the table last night. Their very presence in the final was an anomaly, a con, a fix. None of these bottom three got any points from the public vote.

The first time James Newman had the chance to perform in front of a live audience on live television was last night. So he was underprepared and didn’t stand a chance. The BBC always underinvest in staging and choreography (essential, for a multi-national audience) and that neglect showed. Newman was up against acts who had run the gauntlet in their home countries to get to this stage and were already pretty battle-hardened.

Italy, the winner, only got there after a five-episode, 26-entry televised talent show to find a winner. The BBC lays on none of that. It can’t be bothered. Far easier to skip the whole process, then blame politics when we crash and burn.

Italy’s entry hit no. 2 in its charts. The UK entry didn’t make the Top 40. So let’s not blame politics; if a UK song flops at home, why do we think Europeans would love it?

ITV is also a member of the Eurovision Broadcasting Union, the organisation behind Eurovision: maybe it could choose the UK entry next year. The BBC has picked duds for 20 years now – quite a feat given how much natural musical talent we have. We’re pretty much the only country in Europe that is a net exporter of music. We have plenty of talent, but no BBC musical politburo will ever be able to find it. That’s not how competition works. It’s very hard to pick musical winners. It can happen (the Dutch did it in 2019). But Italy’s entry – a ‘new metal’ band with a Danish name – was so crazy it was only ever going to come up through an open competition. In Eurovision, as in general elections, experts struggle to identify popular trends. They also struggle to find acts who will be buoyed by those trends. This is why Intervision, the Soviet rival to Eurovision, flopped. Top-down popular music is a hard sell.

Eurovision has always reflected and anticipated trends: this year, we see a return to national identity (only one of the top four was sung in English). Winning acts often articulate the historical moment: Italy’s raucous, retro, audience-cheering stage act is a corrective to lockdown. The world has had enough of sad ballads or bland disco music that you can watch on Zoom. People want a wild band playing to an audience.

The Dutch provided that audience last night: 3,000 fans. Quite a feat, given that the Netherlands is more locked down than we are. Its stadium was a Covid hospital this time last year. From this, it revived the world’s biggest musical contest. Normal life is coming back, and musical competition is brutal. Until Britain makes a serious effort to select and train our entries, we can’t be surprised to lose out to countries who do.