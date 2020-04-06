Prime Minister taken into intensive care

In the past few minutes, Downing Street has announced that Boris Johnson is now in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital after his condition with coronavirus deteriorated. He is not on a ventilator currently but has been moved there in case he needs one.

“ ‘Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

There had been suspicions all day that the Prime Minister’s condition was rather worse than No. 10 had been letting on. The line, repeated by his official spokesman and by Dominic Raab this evening, was that he continues to lead the country from his hospital bed, had a comfortable night and remains in good spirits. He was even working through his red box of government papers, according to No. 10. But there were odd elisions: Johnson was ‘in touch’ with colleagues, but no-one would say how. Raab admitted at this evening’s coronavirus update that he last spoke to Johnson on Saturday – which was odd, given he is the Prime Minister's de facto deputy.

It is understandable why Johnson wanted to continue leading the government, even from his bed. He is good at delegating and trusting others, but this is a national crisis where the country needs a recognisable and confident figure leading. It may also be the case that the Prime Minister – who is more sensitive than many people realise – had been stung by the ‘part-time Prime Minister’ accusations levelled at him these past few months. Raab will be assuming the Prime Minister’s day-to-day responsibilities now.