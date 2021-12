White to play and mate in 2. Composed by W.A. Shinkman, Montreal Spectator, 1880. As things stand, White has no immediate mate in answer to 1…Ka3 or 1…a3. The key move offers an ingenious way to meet these moves. Please note that owing to Christmas printing deadlines there is no prize for this puzzle.

Last week’s solution 1…Qxh3+ 2 Kxh3 Rh6+ 3 Kg4 Reg6#

Last week’s winner C. Tyrrell, Blundellsands, Liverpool