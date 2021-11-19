Geordie Greig’s farewell speech at the Daily Mail

So farewell then Geordie Greig. The Daily Mail editor is leaving his post this week after just three years in the role, following an internal power struggle at Associated Newspapers. The supremely connected Old Etonian addressed the troops late this afternoon in the Northcliffe House newsroom, with many sharing in the ‘funereal’ atmosphere that greeted news of his departure. Fortunately Steerpike’s spies were in attendance and were able to record Greig’s (brief) farewell comments to his Mail men and women as they prepared to bang him out in age-old fashion…

“ It's a profound pleasure and privilege to be editor of the finest newspaper in the world. Three times in three years, newspaper of the year. You did it: campaigns, ceaseless creativity, courageous reporting, breaking stories... the Daily Mail being a force for good. Of all that I'm very very proud. I have been so lucky to be editor of national magazines and newspapers for 22 years, so enough from me. Today, from the deepest place of my heart, as I say goodbye I wish good fortune to you all and the Daily Mail. Thank you and goodbye.