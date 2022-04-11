Red Wall by-election looms for Boris

Independent MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Elected in December 2019 for the 'Red Wall' seat of Wakefield, the backbencher had the Conservative whip removed in June 2021 after he was charged for the offence. Now he's been found guilty, whether he stays on in the Commons will be dependent on sentencing and if he chooses to appeal.

If the 48 year-old gets a prison term of more than a year he is automatically disbarred from being an MP and there will be a by-election to replace him. Should he be sentenced to less than a year he will be allowed to continue as an MP during any appeals he might make. If those appeals are unsuccessful he would then be subject to a recall petition.

Ahmad Khan's seat was one of the most surprising Tory gains at the 2019 election, having been solidly Labour since 1931. Based on current trends, Keir Starmer's party would be expected to re-capture the seat, which Ahmad Khan won by just 3,358 votes on a turnout of 64 per cent. Unsurprisingly, the opposition has now called for an immediate contest, declaring:

“ Imran Ahmad Khan should immediately resign so a by-election can take place and the people of Wakefield can get the representation they deserve.

The defeated Labour candidate last time was former frontbencher Mary Creagh, who marched up to Jeremy Corbyn in parliament after her loss to blame him for her defeat. Already she is being again mentioned as a possible candidate, were a contest to be held. Other suggestions being circulated include former Chancellor Ed Balls, out of the Commons since 2015. And you thought Strictly was a surprise...

Given the number of jumpy Red Wall Tories currently fearing for their seats, any contest in Wakefield will be eagerly studied in Westminster by politicians on both sides of the aisle.