Red Wall Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour

In the past few minutes Boris Johnson's Red Wall has started to crumble in a more dramatic way than he thought possible. Christian Wakeford, the Conservative MP for Bury South, is defecting to the Labour party, having previously submitted a vote a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Wakeford has been conspicuously unhappy with the leadership of his party for some time: he famously called Owen Paterson a c*** in the voting lobbies during the attempts to help him evade the standards regime that started the turmoil around Boris Johnson.

This is the worst possible timing for Johnson as he is currently backstage in the House of Commons preparing for what was already going to be a bruising session at Prime Minister's Questions. Wakeford had been in talks with Keir Starmer and his team for a number of months which means the Labour leader has had plenty of preparation for this session. Boris Johnson has had none.

Wakeford’s defection also sends quite a striking message about the Labour party. His constituency has a large Jewish population and he has been very concerned with fighting anti-semitism since being elected in 2019. That he has chosen to move to Starmer’s party shows he believes Labour has changed sufficiently for it to be a safe space for Jewish members again.

Defectors get a rough time in politics. They are often shunned socially by their previous colleagues and never fully trusted by the MPs in their new party. How his former Tory colleagues talk about Wakeford in the coming days will give us a very good idea of how close to the end Boris Johnson is getting.

In a statement, Wakeford told the PM:

'Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the Conservative Party and apply to join the Labour Party. From today I will be sitting as the Labour MP for Bury South because I have reached the conclusion that the best interests of my constituents are served by the programme put forward by Keir Starmer and his party.

I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse. Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all. It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.

Being elected as MP for Bury South was the proudest day of my life. I care passionately about the area and will always be grateful to those who have supported me. Today, however, I am in no doubt that they will be better served by my joining a party that genuinely has their interests at heart. I have wrestled with my conscience for many months, and you will know that I have made my policy misgivings clear on many occasions in private and sometimes in public. I can no longer support a government that has shown itself consistently out of touch with the hard working people of Bury South and the country as a whole.

Under Keir Starmer, the Labour Party is back firmly in the centre of British politics, in touch with working people, and ready to provide an alternative government that this country can be proud of. and not embarrassed by. My decision is about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks. However, I don’t believe all politicians are the same and I do believe in the power of politics to be a force for good. So does Keir Starmer. He has shown that integrity in the way he has lead his party on issues that matter to me,. not least the vital challenge of combatting antisemitism.

I will always put the people of Bury South first and will continue to speak out for the changes the area needs. Changes that can only be delivered by a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer.'

