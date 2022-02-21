Restaurant pranksters target Boris and Carrie

It's been a tough time for Boris and Carrie recently, so what better else than a night on the town? The Prime Minister has grown used to living off a diet of humble pie, so why not make a change and try some fine cuisine instead? For one of Steerpike's spies spotted on Thursday that the guest book of the much-loved India Club in Covent Garden had a new and intriguing message.

The restaurant itself has a rich political history, boasting Lady Mountbatten and Prime Minister Nehru among its founding members some 50 years ago. But now, dotted amongst the various bits of feedback in its records is a heart-adorned missive from one Carrie Johnson. It reads simply: 'Thank you darlings. Brilliant as always. Boris loved the dips.'

A nice change from cake and a suitcase of booze, perhaps. But when Mr S checked with Mrs Johnson's spokesperson to confirm the attendance of the happy couple, he was told that the pair did not attend the India Club on Thursday. This does of course mean that someone is going around London scribbling the names of the Johnsons in various dining hot-spots across the capital.

Steerpike wonders where next the couple will appear: the Carlton Club in Mayfair maybe, to keep on eye on all those backbenchers, or Chez Antoinette in Westminster to see who who is briefing the Sunday papers this week.

Are the pranksters doing it for laughs – or could this be a new tactic of the pork pie plotters? As questions mount over Boris's spending, such efforts might be an attempt to dhal up the pressure on the Johnsons – or a mistaken attempt to curry favour with No. 10. Whatever the truth, a useful reminder perhaps of the role of korma in British politics.