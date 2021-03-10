Revealed: Labour councillor’s role in party NHS film

Oh dear. Following up this afternoon's PMQs at which Keir Starmer led on the issue of nurses' pay, the Labour Party have tonight tweeted a new attack ad featuring a nurse in her branded lanyard. Calling the proposed one per cent pay rise 'a complete slap in the face' she says 'we feel completely betrayed' adding 'We've cared for this country along with millions of other key workers and we deserve better than this. We deserve to be looked after ourselves.'

https://twitter.com/UKLabour/s...

It turns out the nurse in question is Sarah Barber, an elected Ipswich Labour councillor – a fact which is not made clear in her party's tweet that simply claims 'Here's what this nurse thinks of the Government's pay cut for nurses.' Noticeably the tweet does not include a link to Barber's own Twitter profile which makes her party role clear.

Ipswich Tory MP Tom Hunt told Steerpike: 'Sarah has every right to make her views known but it’s a bit much for Labour to try to hide her affiliations in this way. If they’re going to give an Ipswich councillor a starring role in a party broadcast, why not make her views clear - as she did at the last local election?'