Revealed: Starmer and Brown’s bromance

As Boris Johnson's Brexit deal sails through the Commons, the hope among Labour MPs is that this will mark an end to Brexit dominating UK politics. In 2021, Sir Keir Starmer has signalled that he wants to move beyond the issue as he begins to put the flesh on the bones of his leadership. The Labour leader has said he plans to be more proactive on policy with a focus on the economy.

So, what will this look like? Up until now, Starmer has managed to get by saying very little about what he actually wants to do in various key areas – instead developing a reputation for abstaining on the issues of the day. While he had a list of 10 key pledges during the leadership election that appeared to align him closely with the Corbynite wing of the party, supporters of Jeremy Corbyn have since accused him of going off piste and moving to the centre.

Perhaps a clue then of what's to come can be found in the company Starmer is currently keeping. Step forward Gordon Brown. Mr S understands that Starmer and Brown are in close contact these days. After Starmer sought the former prime minister's advice during his leadership campaign (Brown went on to back him for leader), the pair have kept talking – so regularly in fact that it has become a source of intrigue in Labour circles.

While it's known that Starmer has drafted Brown in to help boost Labour's electoral appeal in Scotland, Mr S understands the conversations go well beyond saving the union and devolution. Instead, the Labour leader goes to Brown to discuss a wide-range of policy issues and general strategy. 'Starmer is never off the phone to him,' says Mr S's man in the know.

Mr S looks forward to seeing Sir Keir's five point plans in due course...