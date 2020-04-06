Richard Burgon’s greatest hits, 2015-2020

So long Richard Burgon. Yes, Keir Starmer has decided to 'stand down' the would-be firebrand. Since Jeremy Corbyn appointed him as a shadow minister in 2015, the dedicated socialist has been a regular source of entertainment to Westminster watchers. So it is with some sadness that Mr S sees him returned to the Labour backbenches.

With that in mind, let's take a look at his greatest hits:

1. Burgon's bumbling response to anti-Zionism allegations

The former frontbencher took umbrage with newspaper suggestions that he had called Zionism the 'enemy of peace', claiming that he had never uttered those words. So he was left somewhat redfaced when footage emerged of him saying those exact words.

Labour's Richard Burgon says he "regrets" calling Zionism the "enemy of peace", after footage of an old speech emerged pic.twitter.com/cy2bvNtRfI The shadow justice secretary had previously denied making the comments, in a BBC interview with @afneil [tap to expand] https://t.co/TpyOhyWlK6 April 16, 2019

2. Burley's Burgon putdowns

The Leeds MP managed to find himself skewered by the Sky News anchor not once but twice in just one week. Fool me once, as they say...

My god, how has she done this to him again just one week later pic.twitter.com/jX7bwF1yKY 31 October 2019

3. Tony Benn political polytechnic, a revolutionary redtop and JezFest 2.0

During his doomed bid for the deputy leadership, Burgon pitched a series of left field policy proposals to the party blog Labour List. These ingenious proposals included the ominous sounding 'Tony Benn School of Political Education', a free tabloid newspaper published by the Labour party and a second stab at Labour Live - the party festival that ended up wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds. Given that Burgon was so keen on promoting his so-called 'peace pledge', Mr S wonders how long it will take before the spurned socialist goes to war with his new leader...

I'm proposing a 'Tony Benn School of Political Education.' https://t.co/44JQdViH4Y Read about it below - along with my reaction to unfair attacks on Labour members, the future of the left and much more in this in-depth interview with @siennamarla of @Labourlist February 25, 2020

4. Burgon's unusual 'ovation' definition

It seems Richard may have a problem with his memory. At Labour's 2018 conference, the shadow minister was asked why had given a standing ovation when his fellow speaker called for a general strike, a claim which he initially denied. When pressed further on whether he had joined in with the 'standing ovation', Burgon continued to deny it, instead claiming that he had merely 'stood up and clapped'.

Weird that @RichardBurgon told @RossKempsell there wasn't a standing ovation for the idea of a General Strike last night, given he was caught on camera taking part in one. pic.twitter.com/vofXtbfeUu September 26, 2018

5. Burgon's unintended confession

Never have truer words been uttered...

Apparently Richard Burgon's useless, he's rubbish and he doesn't know what he's doing. Don't believe us, listen to the man himself... https://t.co/CxNk88EO4S 12 February 2020

6. Burgon's failure to meet with City workers on the square mile while... shadow City minister

Burgon's unique approach to the role of shadow City minister came to light in a Channel 4 interview with Cathy Newman. 'I've got a very busy diary as you can imagine,' he replied when asked if he was yet to meet any City workers on the Square Mile.

He also had a loose grasp of the deficit:

CN: You say you're not a deficit denier so what is the deficit going to be this year?

Shine on you crazy diamond...