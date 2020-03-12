Coffee House
Coffee House

Steerpike

Rory Stewart’s meeting that should have been an email

Rory Stewart’s meeting that should have been an email
Text settings
Comments

Rory Stewart announced at a meeting today that he won’t be holding any more meetings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stewart, who is running as an independent in the London mayoral race, said he is also cancelling his door-knocking and canvassing, putting a swift end to his sofa-surfing escapades. 'I urge all candidates and politicians to do the same,' he said. Mr S. admires Stewart's determination to take the outbreak seriously, but it's worth asking: did he really need to attend a meeting to tell voters there would be no more meetings?

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe