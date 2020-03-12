Rory Stewart’s meeting that should have been an email

Rory Stewart announced at a meeting today that he won’t be holding any more meetings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

pic.twitter.com/4t1fLnAEPt We are hearing from @RoryStewartUK , independent candidate for Mayor of London, who starts meeting by announcing that he is cancelling all meetings after this due to #COVID19 . We currently still intend to host breakfasts with other candidates as follows: https://t.co/BboEHO6pon March 12, 2020

Stewart, who is running as an independent in the London mayoral race, said he is also cancelling his door-knocking and canvassing, putting a swift end to his sofa-surfing escapades. 'I urge all candidates and politicians to do the same,' he said. Mr S. admires Stewart's determination to take the outbreak seriously, but it's worth asking: did he really need to attend a meeting to tell voters there would be no more meetings?