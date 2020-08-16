Russell Brand: Margaret Thatcher was a ‘woman-man’

Was Margaret Thatcher a feminist icon? Given that the Iron Lady was Britain's first female prime minister, you would think so. But not according to Russell Brand.

The comedian and Corbyn fan has released a video in which he explains feminism. Brand then asks whether Thatcher – who defied the odds to rise to the very top of British politics – could in any way be seen as an inspiration to women. 'No', according to Brand. Why?

'...because the values she extolled, espoused and conveyed were male values. She was a woman-man. She was a very, very powerful person...but her premiership did not lead to more opportunities for women...conventional female values such as nurture, caringness, equality'.

Mr S isn't convinced that mansplaining feminism is a good look for Brand...