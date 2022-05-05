Sadiq gets the vote out

Sadiq Khan may have won his contest last year but he's not having such a good election this time around. The wokest mayor in all the West has not enjoyed the best week in the run-up to polling day. First, he was accused by Grant Shapps of breaking pre-election purdah rules after Transport for London yesterday announced the opening date for the Elizabeth Line.

And today, Khan has reminded floating voters, uncertain of who to vote for in this year's London council elections, of his key priorities. The mayor used polling day to tell male voters to '#HaveAWord' and not laugh at 'sexist "banter",' demanding that Londoners interrogate their friends when offensive language is used by saying 'What makes you think that?'

All this from a man who forced out the first female head of both London's Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan police...