Poems about schadenfreude

In Competition No. 3156 you were invited to supply a piece of verse or prose on the subject of schadenfreude, a challenge inspired by the late great Clive James’s glorious poem ‘The Book of my Enemy Has Been Remaindered’, of which he said: ‘Not my most worthy moment, but somehow I had more fun writing that one than anything I ever wrote.’

Poetry outshone prose this week. Nick MacKinnon’s riff on ‘That’s Amore’ and F. Shardlow’s clever haiku both caught my eye, but they were eclipsed by the winners below who take £25.

“ Because young Norman often smiled

“ Caught Red-Handed is the show

“ I’m sorry that you got divorced, your wedding cost a mill,

“ He did not wear his scarlet coat

“ The English teacher odiously smiled.

“ Let’s get it straight: it isn’t the done thing

No. 3159: read my lipogramms

You are invited to supply a poem that does not contain the letter ‘e’. Please email up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 22 July.